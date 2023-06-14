Mets fifth. Francisco Lindor doubles to deep center field. Francisco Alvarez flies out to deep right field to Jake Bauers. Francisco Lindor to third. Brett Baty strikes out swinging. Tommy Pham doubles to deep right field. Francisco Lindor scores. Eduardo Escobar strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 1, Yankees 0.
Yankees sixth. Jose Trevino doubles to deep left field. Anthony Volpe lines out to right field to Starling Marte. Jose Trevino to third. Jake Bauers singles to right field. Jose Trevino scores. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to third base. Jake Bauers out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 1, Mets 1.
Yankees seventh. Josh Donaldson walks. Anthony Rizzo hit by pitch. Josh Donaldson to second. DJ LeMahieu called out on strikes. Isiah Kiner-Falefa reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Anthony Rizzo out at second. Josh Donaldson scores. Throwing error by Jeff McNeil. Billy McKinney singles to left center field. Jose Trevino pops out to shallow right field to Jeff McNeil.
2 runs, 1 hit, 2 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 3, Mets 1.
Mets seventh. Francisco Alvarez singles to left field. Brett Baty flies out to left field to Billy McKinney. Tommy Pham singles to left field. Francisco Alvarez to second. Eduardo Escobar reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Tommy Pham out at second. Francisco Alvarez to third. Mark Vientos walks. Eduardo Escobar to second. Brandon Nimmo hit by pitch. Mark Vientos to second. Eduardo Escobar to third. Francisco Alvarez scores. Starling Marte singles to shallow left field. Brandon Nimmo out at second. Mark Vientos to third. Eduardo Escobar scores.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 3, Mets 3.
Mets tenth. Mark Vientos strikes out swinging. Brandon Nimmo doubles to deep right field. Eduardo Escobar scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mets 4, Yankees 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.