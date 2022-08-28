Athletics first. Tony Kemp lines out to left field to Andrew Benintendi. Shea Langeliers strikes out swinging. Seth Brown singles to center field. Stephen Vogt doubles to deep right center field. Seth Brown scores. Dermis Garcia singles to left field, tagged out at second, Andrew Benintendi to Kyle Higashioka to DJ LeMahieu. Stephen Vogt scores.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 2, Yankees 0.
Athletics third. Nick Allen doubles to deep left field. Tony Kemp singles to left center field. Nick Allen scores. Shea Langeliers strikes out swinging. Seth Brown singles to right field. Tony Kemp to second. Stephen Vogt called out on strikes. Dermis Garcia singles to center field. Seth Brown to third. Tony Kemp scores. Vimael Machin strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Athletics 4, Yankees 0.
Yankees fifth. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging. Oswaldo Cabrera grounds out to second base, Sheldon Neuse to Dermis Garcia. Aaron Hicks singles to center field. Kyle Higashioka singles to center field. Aaron Hicks scores. Andrew Benintendi flies out to deep left field to Tony Kemp.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Athletics 4, Yankees 1.
