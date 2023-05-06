Rays first. Yandy Diaz singles to center field. Wander Franco singles to center field. Yandy Diaz to second. Randy Arozarena pops out to DJ LeMahieu. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging. Manuel Margot doubles to deep left field. Wander Franco scores. Yandy Diaz scores. Josh Lowe grounds out to first base to Anthony Rizzo.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 2, Yankees 0.
Yankees eighth. Anthony Volpe grounds out to shortstop, Wander Franco to Yandy Diaz. Anthony Rizzo singles to right field. Gleyber Torres singles to right field. Anthony Rizzo to second. DJ LeMahieu doubles. Gleyber Torres to third. Anthony Rizzo scores. Willie Calhoun pops out to shallow right field to Brandon Lowe. Harrison Bader singles to shallow right field. DJ LeMahieu scores. Gleyber Torres scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa doubles to deep left field. Harrison Bader to third. Aaron Hicks grounds out to first base to Yandy Diaz.
3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 3, Rays 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.