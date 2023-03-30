BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.250.29432580025216200
Judge.500.500412001202000
Torres.333.500321001210100
Trevino.333.333311000002000
Donaldson.250.250411000002000
LeMahieu.250.250401000103000
Rizzo.250.250401000001000
Stanton.250.250401000001000
Cabrera.000.000400000004000
Volpe.000.333200000011100
Florial.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals100.001109.04000316
Cole100.001106.03000211
Marinaccio000.001002.0000013
Peralta000.001000.2100002
Loáisiga000.001000.1000000

