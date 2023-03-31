|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.250
|.294
|32
|5
|8
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|16
|2
|0
|0
|Judge
|.500
|.500
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torres
|.333
|.500
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Trevino
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson
|.250
|.250
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Volpe
|.000
|.333
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Florial
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|Cole
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|Marinaccio
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Peralta
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Loáisiga
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
