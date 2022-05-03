Blue jays fifth. Zack Collins strikes out swinging. Alejandro Kirk doubles to deep right field. Santiago Espinal strikes out swinging. George Springer reaches on catcher interference. Interference error by Jose Trevino. Bo Bichette singles to shallow left field. George Springer to second. Alejandro Kirk scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to Anthony Rizzo.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Blue jays 1, Yankees 0.
Yankees sixth. Jose Trevino grounds out to second base, Alek Manoah to Santiago Espinal to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Aaron Hicks singles to left field. Aaron Judge homers to left field. Anthony Rizzo lines out to first base to Vladimir Guerrero Jr..
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 1, Blue jays 1.
Yankees seventh. Giancarlo Stanton reaches on error. Throwing error by Bo Bichette. Josh Donaldson doubles to deep center field. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging. Marwin Gonzalez doubles to deep left center field. Josh Donaldson scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to shallow infield. Marwin Gonzalez to third. Jose Trevino reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third. Marwin Gonzalez scores. Aaron Hicks singles to left field. Jose Trevino to third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Aaron Judge doubles to deep center field. Aaron Hicks scores. Jose Trevino scores. Anthony Rizzo strikes out swinging. Giancarlo Stanton walks. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging.
6 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Yankees 7, Blue jays 1.
Yankees ninth. Aaron Hicks walks. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Anthony Rizzo flies out to deep right field to Raimel Tapia. Aaron Hicks to second. Throwing error by Raimel Tapia. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Aaron Hicks scores. Josh Donaldson lines out to deep right field to Raimel Tapia.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Yankees 9, Blue jays 1.
