Yankees first. Aaron Judge singles to deep right field. Anthony Rizzo doubles to first base. Aaron Judge to third. Gleyber Torres out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Teoscar Hernandez. Anthony Rizzo to third. Aaron Judge scores. Josh Donaldson flies out to left field to Raimel Tapia. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Blue jays 0.
Yankees second. Oswaldo Cabrera grounds out to shortstop, Matt Chapman to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Harrison Bader strikes out swinging. Isiah Kiner-Falefa homers to left field. Jose Trevino strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Blue jays 0.
Blue jays fourth. Bo Bichette singles to right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to shortstop. Bo Bichette to second. Alejandro Kirk walks. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Bo Bichette to third. Matt Chapman flies out to shallow center field to Harrison Bader. Teoscar Hernandez doubles to deep center field. Alejandro Kirk to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Bo Bichette scores. Raimel Tapia pops out to third base to Josh Donaldson. Danny Jansen called out on strikes.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 2, Blue jays 2.
Blue jays tenth. George Springer strikes out swinging. Bo Bichette flies out to deep right field to Aaron Judge. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singles to left field. Cavan Biggio scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 3, Yankees 2.
