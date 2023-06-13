Through June 12

NASCAR Craftsman Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Ty Majeski28.7098
2.Carson Hocevar78.6097
3.Corey Heim18.1083
4.Zane Smith47.2081
5.Christian Eckes66.5074
6.Grant Enfinger35.8066
7.Nicholas Sanchez125.7065
8.Kyle Buschn/a20.1060
9.Joey Loganon/a63.1053
10.Kyle Larsonn/a28.1048

