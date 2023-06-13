Through June 12
NASCAR Craftsman Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Ty Majeski
|2
|8.70
|98
|2.
|Carson Hocevar
|7
|8.60
|97
|3.
|Corey Heim
|1
|8.10
|83
|4.
|Zane Smith
|4
|7.20
|81
|5.
|Christian Eckes
|6
|6.50
|74
|6.
|Grant Enfinger
|3
|5.80
|66
|7.
|Nicholas Sanchez
|12
|5.70
|65
|8.
|Kyle Busch
|n/a
|20.10
|60
|9.
|Joey Logano
|n/a
|63.10
|53
|10.
|Kyle Larson
|n/a
|28.10
|48
