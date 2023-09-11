Through Sept. 10
NASCAR Craftsman Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Ty Majeski
|6
|14.30
|277
|2.
|Carson Hocevar
|4
|9.30
|180
|3.
|Corey Heim
|1
|8.10
|149
|4.
|Zane Smith
|5
|6.80
|131
|5.
|Grant Enfinger
|3
|6.50
|125
|6.
|Christian Eckes
|2
|5.50
|107
|7.
|Nicholas Sanchez
|8
|5.30
|102
|8.
|Kyle Busch
|n/a
|21.20
|72
|9.
|Ben Rhodes
|7
|3.30
|63
|10.
|Joey Logano
|n/a
|63.10
|53
