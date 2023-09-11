Through Sept. 10

NASCAR Craftsman Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Ty Majeski614.30277
2.Carson Hocevar49.30180
3.Corey Heim18.10149
4.Zane Smith56.80131
5.Grant Enfinger36.50125
6.Christian Eckes25.50107
7.Nicholas Sanchez85.30102
8.Kyle Buschn/a21.2072
9.Ben Rhodes73.3063
10.Joey Loganon/a63.1053

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you