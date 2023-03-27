Through March 26

NASCAR Craftsman Truck fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Kyle Buschn/a26.4038
2.Zane Smith110.3027
3.Ty Majeski26.1016
4.Christian Eckes45.0013
5.Nicholas Sanchez124.6012
6.Grant Enfinger54.2011
7.Ben Rhodes33.8010
8.Matt DiBenedetto83.108
9.Ross Chastainn/a5.608
10.John H. Nemechekn/a4.308

