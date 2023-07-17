Through July 16

PCT.LAPS
1Joey Logano92.0138
2Kyle Larson54.8138
3Kyle Busch33.2144
4John H. Nemechek22.653
5Corey Heim22.2372
6Nicholas Sanchez12.3224
7Christian Eckes8.3147
8Corey LaJoie8.019
9Grant Enfinger7.0133
10Carson Hocevar6.6119
11Zane Smith5.195
12Ty Majeski4.888
13Ben Rhodes4.379
14Bubba Wallace3.213
15William Byron3.017
16Kaz Grala2.95
17Matt Crafton1.732
18Ross Chastain1.210
19Tyler Ankrum0.915
20Matt DiBenedetto0.814
21Stewart Friesen0.713
22Tanner Gray0.36
23Daniel Dye0.35
24Jack Wood0.22
25Bayley Currey0.21
26Chase Purdy0.23
27Timmy Hill0.12
28Hailie Deegan0.12
29Colby Howard0.12
30Kaden Honeycutt0.11
31Kris Wright0.11
32Taylor Gray0.11
33Rajah Caruth0.11

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you