Through July 16
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Joey Logano
|92.0
|138
|2
|Kyle Larson
|54.8
|138
|3
|Kyle Busch
|33.2
|144
|4
|John H. Nemechek
|22.6
|53
|5
|Corey Heim
|22.2
|372
|6
|Nicholas Sanchez
|12.3
|224
|7
|Christian Eckes
|8.3
|147
|8
|Corey LaJoie
|8.0
|19
|9
|Grant Enfinger
|7.0
|133
|10
|Carson Hocevar
|6.6
|119
|11
|Zane Smith
|5.1
|95
|12
|Ty Majeski
|4.8
|88
|13
|Ben Rhodes
|4.3
|79
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|3.2
|13
|15
|William Byron
|3.0
|17
|16
|Kaz Grala
|2.9
|5
|17
|Matt Crafton
|1.7
|32
|18
|Ross Chastain
|1.2
|10
|19
|Tyler Ankrum
|0.9
|15
|20
|Matt DiBenedetto
|0.8
|14
|21
|Stewart Friesen
|0.7
|13
|22
|Tanner Gray
|0.3
|6
|23
|Daniel Dye
|0.3
|5
|24
|Jack Wood
|0.2
|2
|25
|Bayley Currey
|0.2
|1
|26
|Chase Purdy
|0.2
|3
|27
|Timmy Hill
|0.1
|2
|28
|Hailie Deegan
|0.1
|2
|29
|Colby Howard
|0.1
|2
|30
|Kaden Honeycutt
|0.1
|1
|31
|Kris Wright
|0.1
|1
|32
|Taylor Gray
|0.1
|1
|33
|Rajah Caruth
|0.1
|1
