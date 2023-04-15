Friday
At Martinsville Speedway
Ridgeway, Va.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Corey Heim, Toyota, 124 laps, 60 points.
2. (2) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 124, 0.
3. (1) Zane Smith, Ford, 124, 50.
4. (12) Ty Majeski, Ford, 124, 42.
5. (9) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 124, 45.
6. (3) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 124, 40.
7. (5) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 124, 35.
8. (24) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 124, 29.
9. (22) William Sawalich, Toyota, 124, 29.
10. (8) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 124, 27.
11. (19) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 124, 26.
12. (25) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 124, 0.
13. (18) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 124, 24.
14. (10) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 124, 23.
15. (6) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 124, 35.
16. (31) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 124, 21.
17. (28) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 124, 20.
18. (36) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 124, 19.
19. (26) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 124, 19.
20. (27) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 124, 17.
21. (15) Conner Jones, Ford, 124, 0.
22. (23) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 124, 15.
23. (30) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 124, 14.
24. (29) Memphis Villarreal, Toyota, 124, 13.
25. (16) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 124, 12.
26. (11) Matt Crafton, Ford, 124, 11.
27. (14) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 124, 10.
28. (17) Kaden Honeycutt, Ford, 123, 9.
29. (33) Jonathan Shafer, Toyota, 123, 8.
30. (21) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 123, 7.
31. (13) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 123, 6.
32. (20) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 122, 5.
33. (32) Mason Massey, Ford, 122, 4.
34. (7) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 122, 8.
35. (34) Brad Perez, Chevrolet, 118, 0.
36. (35) Stephen Mallozzi, Ford, 116, 0.
Race Statistics were not immediately available.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
