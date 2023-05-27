Friday
At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Concord, N.C.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (19) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 134 laps, 44 points.
2. (3) Corey Heim, Toyota, 134, 54.
3. (7) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 134, 50.
4. (12) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 134, 52.
5. (11) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 134, 32.
6. (6) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 134, 32.
7. (2) Ty Majeski, Ford, 134, 35.
8. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 134, 29.
9. (34) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 134, 30.
10. (17) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 134, 33.
11. (4) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 134, 33.
12. (24) Matt Crafton, Ford, 134, 25.
13. (8) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 134, 24.
14. (9) David Gilliland, Toyota, 134, 28.
15. (15) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 134, 22.
16. (13) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 134, 21.
17. (16) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 134, 20.
18. (10) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 134, 19.
19. (18) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 134, 18.
20. (22) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 134, 17.
21. (26) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 134, 16.
22. (5) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 134, 24.
23. (14) Zane Smith, Ford, 134, 27.
24. (29) Tyler Hill, Toyota, 134, 13.
25. (31) Mason Maggio, Ford, 134, 12.
26. (36) Ryan Vargas, Toyota, 134, 11.
27. (1) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 133, 14.
28. (35) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 132, 9.
29. (27) Josh Reaume, Ford, 131, 8.
30. (28) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 131, 7.
31. (25) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 131, 6.
32. (23) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 130, 5.
33. (21) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 128, 4.
34. (32) Justin S Carroll, Chevrolet, 122, 3.
35. (30) Armani Williams, Toyota, accident, 65, 2.
36. (33) Keith McGee, Ford, fuelpump, 20, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.905 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 43 minutes, 10 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 2.398 seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 32 laps.
Lead Changes: 12 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: T.Gray 0-3; C.Heim 4-35; C.Hocevar 36; C.Heim 37-44; C.Hocevar 45-64; C.Heim 65-67; C.Hocevar 68; C.Heim 69-74; C.Hocevar 75-86; C.Purdy 87-88; B.Rhodes 89-100; C.Hocevar 101-109; B.Rhodes 110-134
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Heim, 4 times for 49 laps; C.Hocevar, 5 times for 43 laps; B.Rhodes, 2 times for 37 laps; T.Gray, 1 time for 3 laps; C.Purdy, 1 time for 2 laps.
Wins: Z.Smith, 2; C.Eckes, 2; C.Heim, 1; G.Enfinger, 1; B.Rhodes, 1; C.Hocevar, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Heim, 425; 2. T.Majeski, 399; 3. Z.Smith, 382; 4. G.Enfinger, 362; 5. B.Rhodes, 349; 6. C.Eckes, 343; 7. M.Crafton, 315; 8. C.Hocevar, 302; 9. T.Gray, 287; 10. M.DiBenedetto, 281; 11. S.Friesen, 280; 12. N.Sanchez, 270; 13. C.Purdy, 245; 14. J.Garcia, 233; 15. T.Ankrum, 218; 16. H.Deegan, 206.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
