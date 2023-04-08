Saturday
At Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt
Bristol, Tenn.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 150 laps, 0 points.
2. (2) Ty Majeski, Ford, 150, 53.
3. (14) William Byron, Chevrolet, 150, 0.
4. (8) Matt Crafton, Ford, 150, 43.
5. (11) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 150, 36.
6. (26) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 150, 31.
7. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 150, 0.
8. (34) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 150, 34.
9. (3) Kaden Honeycutt, Ford, 150, 35.
10. (24) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 150, 33.
11. (15) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 150, 26.
12. (29) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 150, 25.
13. (6) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 150, 29.
14. (25) Jonathan Davenport, Chevrolet, 150, 0.
15. (12) Corey Heim, Toyota, 150, 22.
16. (22) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 150, 21.
17. (27) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 150, 20.
18. (17) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 150, 19.
19. (7) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 150, 18.
20. (19) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 150, 18.
21. (1) Zane Smith, Ford, 150, 22.
22. (32) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 150, 15.
23. (5) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 150, 23.
24. (30) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 150, 13.
25. (28) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 148, 12.
26. (31) Tanner Carrick, Toyota, 147, 11.
27. (35) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 147, 10.
28. (16) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 147, 9.
29. (33) Tyler Carpenter, Chevrolet, accident, 117, 8.
30. (13) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, accident, 96, 7.
31. (21) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, accident, 85, 0.
32. (36) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, accident, 75, 5.
33. (23) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, accident, 25, 4.
34. (9) Taylor Gray, Toyota, accident, 8, 3.
35. (18) Mason Massey, Ford, accident, 7, 2.
36. (20) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, accident, 7, 0.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 52.693 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 54 minutes, 30 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 1.241 seconds.
Caution Flags: 11 for 66 laps.
Lead Changes: 4 among 3 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Z.Smith 0; T.Majeski 1; J.Logano 2-40; M.DiBenedetto 41-51; J.Logano 52-150
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 2 times for 138 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 1 time for 11 laps; T.Majeski, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: Z.Smith, 2; C.Eckes, 1; C.Hocevar, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Majeski, 259; 2. Z.Smith, 225; 3. B.Rhodes, 212; 4. M.Crafton, 198; 5. C.Eckes, 194; 6. G.Enfinger, 188; 7. C.Heim, 170; 8. T.Gray, 156; 9. M.DiBenedetto, 150; 10. N.Sanchez, 148; 11. C.Purdy, 147; 12. C.Hocevar, 142; 13. S.Friesen, 142; 14. T.Ankrum, 129; 15. J.Garcia, 128; 16. H.Deegan, 125.
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
