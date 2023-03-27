Through March 26

1. Zane Smith, 168 (2).

2. Ty Majeski, 166 (0).

3. Ben Rhodes, 150 (0).

4. Christian Eckes, 148 (1).

5. Grant Enfinger, 131 (0).

6. Matt Crafton, 130 (0).

7. Tyler Ankrum, 114 (0).

8. Matt DiBenedetto, 112 (0).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you