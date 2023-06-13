Through June 12

1. Corey Heim, 425 (1).

2. Ty Majeski, 424 (0).

3. Grant Enfinger, 416 (2).

4. Zane Smith, 406 (2).

5. Ben Rhodes, 393 (1).

6. Christian Eckes, 389 (2).

7. Carson Hocevar, 337 (1).

8. Matt Crafton, 332 (0).

