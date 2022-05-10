Through May 9

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Chase Elliott16.9187
2.William Byron26.5177
3.Ross Chastain56.4174
4.Martin Truex Jr76163
5.Ryan Blaney35.5150
6.Kyle Busch65.2143
7.Kyle Larson94.8132
8.Tyler Reddick154.7127
9.Chase Briscoe134.7127
10.Alex Bowman83.698

