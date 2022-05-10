Through May 9
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Chase Elliott
|1
|6.9
|187
|2.
|William Byron
|2
|6.5
|177
|3.
|Ross Chastain
|5
|6.4
|174
|4.
|Martin Truex Jr
|7
|6
|163
|5.
|Ryan Blaney
|3
|5.5
|150
|6.
|Kyle Busch
|6
|5.2
|143
|7.
|Kyle Larson
|9
|4.8
|132
|8.
|Tyler Reddick
|15
|4.7
|127
|9.
|Chase Briscoe
|13
|4.7
|127
|10.
|Alex Bowman
|8
|3.6
|98
