Through April 17
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|William Byron
|4
|7.7
|153
|2.
|Ryan Blaney
|2
|7.2
|143
|3.
|Chase Elliott
|1
|7
|140
|4.
|Chase Briscoe
|10
|6
|120
|5.
|Ross Chastain
|8
|5.3
|106
|6.
|Tyler Reddick
|11
|5.2
|103
|7.
|Kyle Larson
|9
|4.8
|95
|8.
|Martin Truex Jr
|7
|4.6
|92
|9.
|Kyle Busch
|6
|4.2
|83
|10.
|Alex Bowman
|5
|3.3
|66
