Through April 17

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.William Byron47.7153
2.Ryan Blaney27.2143
3.Chase Elliott17140
4.Chase Briscoe106120
5.Ross Chastain85.3106
6.Tyler Reddick115.2103
7.Kyle Larson94.895
8.Martin Truex Jr74.692
9.Kyle Busch64.283
10.Alex Bowman53.366

