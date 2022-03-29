Through March 28

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Ryan Blaney27.987
2.Ross Chastain57.279
3.Chase Briscoe96.875
4.Chase Elliott15.560
5.Tyler Reddick105.560
6.Kyle Larson165.156
7.William Byron64.650
8.Martin Truex Jr74.246
9.Alex Bowman44.246
10.Erik Jones173.842

