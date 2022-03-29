Through March 28
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Ryan Blaney
|2
|7.9
|87
|2.
|Ross Chastain
|5
|7.2
|79
|3.
|Chase Briscoe
|9
|6.8
|75
|4.
|Chase Elliott
|1
|5.5
|60
|5.
|Tyler Reddick
|10
|5.5
|60
|6.
|Kyle Larson
|16
|5.1
|56
|7.
|William Byron
|6
|4.6
|50
|8.
|Martin Truex Jr
|7
|4.2
|46
|9.
|Alex Bowman
|4
|4.2
|46
|10.
|Erik Jones
|17
|3.8
|42
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.