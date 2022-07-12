Through July 11
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kyle Busch
|5
|7.2
|293
|2.
|Chase Elliott
|1
|7
|283
|3.
|Ross Chastain
|3
|6.8
|277
|4.
|Martin Truex Jr
|6
|6
|244
|5.
|William Byron
|10
|5.2
|210
|6.
|Kyle Larson
|4
|5.2
|209
|7.
|Ryan Blaney
|2
|5
|202
|8.
|Denny Hamlin
|19
|4.6
|186
|9.
|Tyler Reddick
|14
|4.5
|183
|10.
|Christopher Bell
|8
|4.1
|165
