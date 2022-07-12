Through July 11

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Kyle Busch57.2293
2.Chase Elliott17283
3.Ross Chastain36.8277
4.Martin Truex Jr66244
5.William Byron105.2210
6.Kyle Larson45.2209
7.Ryan Blaney25202
8.Denny Hamlin194.6186
9.Tyler Reddick144.5183
10.Christopher Bell84.1165

