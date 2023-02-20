Through Feb. 19
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Cody Ware
|18
|5.2
|9
|2.
|AJ Allmendinger
|9
|4.6
|8
|3.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|3
|4.6
|8
|4.
|Travis Pastrana
|16
|4
|7
|5.
|Ryan Preece
|27
|4
|7
|6.
|Denny Hamlin
|19
|3.4
|6
|7.
|Brad Keselowski
|11
|3.4
|6
|8.
|Austin Dillon
|33
|3.4
|6
|9.
|Justin Haley
|32
|3.4
|6
|10.
|William Byron
|8
|3.4
|6
