Through Feb. 19

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Cody Ware185.29
2.AJ Allmendinger94.68
3.Ricky Stenhouse Jr34.68
4.Travis Pastrana1647
5.Ryan Preece2747
6.Denny Hamlin193.46
7.Brad Keselowski113.46
8.Austin Dillon333.46
9.Justin Haley323.46
10.William Byron83.46

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you