Through May 15
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|William Byron
|4
|6.5
|191
|2.
|Chase Elliott
|1
|6.3
|187
|3.
|Kyle Busch
|3
|6.1
|180
|4.
|Ross Chastain
|5
|6
|177
|5.
|Martin Truex Jr
|6
|5.8
|170
|6.
|Ryan Blaney
|2
|5.2
|153
|7.
|Kyle Larson
|9
|5.1
|151
|8.
|Tyler Reddick
|15
|4.9
|144
|9.
|Kurt Busch
|18
|4.4
|131
|10.
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|4.3
|127
