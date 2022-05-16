Through May 15

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.William Byron46.5191
2.Chase Elliott16.3187
3.Kyle Busch36.1180
4.Ross Chastain56177
5.Martin Truex Jr65.8170
6.Ryan Blaney25.2153
7.Kyle Larson95.1151
8.Tyler Reddick154.9144
9.Kurt Busch184.4131
10.Chase Briscoe144.3127

