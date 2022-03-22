Through March 21
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Ryan Blaney
|6
|8
|83
|2.
|Chase Briscoe
|3
|6.9
|72
|3.
|Ross Chastain
|10
|6
|62
|4.
|Chase Elliott
|1
|5.8
|60
|5.
|Tyler Reddick
|15
|5.8
|60
|6.
|Kyle Larson
|12
|5.2
|54
|7.
|William Byron
|4
|4.8
|50
|8.
|Martin Truex Jr
|8
|4.4
|46
|9.
|Alex Bowman
|9
|4
|42
|10.
|Erik Jones
|19
|4
|42
