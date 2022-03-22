Through March 21

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Ryan Blaney6883
2.Chase Briscoe36.972
3.Ross Chastain10662
4.Chase Elliott15.860
5.Tyler Reddick155.860
6.Kyle Larson125.254
7.William Byron44.850
8.Martin Truex Jr84.446
9.Alex Bowman9442
10.Erik Jones19442

