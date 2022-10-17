Through Oct. 16
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Martin Truex Jr
|17
|6.3
|436
|2.
|Ross Chastain
|2
|6
|416
|3.
|Kyle Busch
|14
|5.8
|404
|4.
|Chase Elliott
|3
|5.8
|400
|5.
|Kyle Larson
|9
|5.5
|382
|6.
|Christopher Bell
|8
|5.5
|380
|7.
|Denny Hamlin
|4
|5
|345
|8.
|Tyler Reddick
|11
|4.6
|320
|9.
|William Byron
|5
|4.3
|298
|10.
|Ryan Blaney
|7
|4.2
|293
