Through Oct. 16

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Martin Truex Jr176.3436
2.Ross Chastain26416
3.Kyle Busch145.8404
4.Chase Elliott35.8400
5.Kyle Larson95.5382
6.Christopher Bell85.5380
7.Denny Hamlin45345
8.Tyler Reddick114.6320
9.William Byron54.3298
10.Ryan Blaney74.2293

