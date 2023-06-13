Through June 12
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|William Byron
|2
|8.7
|314
|2.
|Kyle Larson
|10
|8.2
|296
|3.
|Martin Truex Jr
|1
|6.7
|240
|4.
|Denny Hamlin
|8
|6.3
|225
|5.
|Ryan Blaney
|3
|6.3
|225
|6.
|Kyle Busch
|6
|5.9
|213
|7.
|Tyler Reddick
|13
|4.5
|163
|8.
|Ross Chastain
|4
|4.5
|160
|9.
|Kevin Harvick
|5
|4
|144
|10.
|Christopher Bell
|7
|3.9
|139
