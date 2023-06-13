Through June 12

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.William Byron28.7314
2.Kyle Larson108.2296
3.Martin Truex Jr16.7240
4.Denny Hamlin86.3225
5.Ryan Blaney36.3225
6.Kyle Busch65.9213
7.Tyler Reddick134.5163
8.Ross Chastain44.5160
9.Kevin Harvick54144
10.Christopher Bell73.9139

