Through July 16
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|William Byron
|1
|8.3
|331
|2.
|Kyle Larson
|8
|7.7
|310
|3.
|Martin Truex Jr
|2
|7.2
|290
|4.
|Kyle Busch
|3
|6.3
|253
|5.
|Denny Hamlin
|6
|6.1
|243
|6.
|Ryan Blaney
|7
|5.6
|225
|7.
|Ross Chastain
|5
|5
|199
|8.
|Tyler Reddick
|13
|4.8
|194
|9.
|Kevin Harvick
|9
|3.9
|158
|10.
|Christopher Bell
|4
|3.9
|156
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.