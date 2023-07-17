Through July 16

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.William Byron18.3331
2.Kyle Larson87.7310
3.Martin Truex Jr27.2290
4.Kyle Busch36.3253
5.Denny Hamlin66.1243
6.Ryan Blaney75.6225
7.Ross Chastain55199
8.Tyler Reddick134.8194
9.Kevin Harvick93.9158
10.Christopher Bell43.9156

