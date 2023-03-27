Through March 26
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Kyle Larson
|27
|11.3
|130
|2.
|William Byron
|22
|10.8
|124
|3.
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5.6
|64
|4.
|Ross Chastain
|1
|4.7
|54
|5.
|Kyle Busch
|2
|3.8
|44
|6.
|Alex Bowman
|16
|3.7
|43
|7.
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|3.6
|41
|8.
|Tyler Reddick
|10
|3.5
|40
|9.
|Ryan Blaney
|6
|2.7
|31
|10.
|Daniel Su?rez
|14
|2.7
|31
