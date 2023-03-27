Through March 26

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Kyle Larson2711.3130
2.William Byron2210.8124
3.Kevin Harvick45.664
4.Ross Chastain14.754
5.Kyle Busch23.844
6.Alex Bowman163.743
7.Denny Hamlin113.641
8.Tyler Reddick103.540
9.Ryan Blaney62.731
10.Daniel Su?rez142.731

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you