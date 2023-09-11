Through Sept. 10
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Martin Truex Jr
|13
|8.3
|477
|2.
|Kyle Larson
|1
|7.7
|446
|3.
|William Byron
|4
|7.2
|413
|4.
|Denny Hamlin
|3
|6.8
|393
|5.
|Tyler Reddick
|2
|5.4
|313
|6.
|Ryan Blaney
|6
|4.8
|279
|7.
|Kyle Busch
|7
|4.8
|275
|8.
|Christopher Bell
|10
|4.5
|261
|9.
|Ross Chastain
|8
|3.8
|222
|10.
|Kevin Harvick
|12
|3.7
|216
