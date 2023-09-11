Through Sept. 10

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS.PCT.LAPS
1.Martin Truex Jr138.3477
2.Kyle Larson17.7446
3.William Byron47.2413
4.Denny Hamlin36.8393
5.Tyler Reddick25.4313
6.Ryan Blaney64.8279
7.Kyle Busch74.8275
8.Christopher Bell104.5261
9.Ross Chastain83.8222
10.Kevin Harvick123.7216

