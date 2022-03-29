Through March 28
1. Ryan Blaney, 206.
2. Ross Chastain, 156.
3. William Byron, 148.
4. Chase Briscoe, 128.
5. Kyle Busch, 98.
6. Tyler Reddick, 97.
7. Chase Elliott, 91.
8. Brad Keselowski, 70.
9. Kyle Larson, 59.
10. Christopher Bell, 48.
11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 42.
12. Denny Hamlin, 35.
13. Joey Logano, 33.
14. Austin Cindric, 32.
15. Daniel Suárez, 28.
16. Erik Jones, 21.
17. Martin Truex Jr, 17.
18. Alex Bowman, 16.
19. Bubba Wallace, 15.
20. Kevin Harvick, 12.
21. Kurt Busch, 8.
22. Aric Almirola, 6.
23. Michael McDowell, 4.
24. Harrison Burton, 3.
25. AJ Allmendinger, 2.
25. BJ McLeod, 2.
27. Greg Biffle, 1.
27. Austin Dillon, 1.
27. Ty Dillon, 1.
27. Justin Haley, 1.
