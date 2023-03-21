Through March 20

1. Kyle Larson, 270.

2. William Byron, 240.

3. Joey Logano, 180.

4. Ross Chastain, 103.

5. Brad Keselowski, 97.

6. Kevin Harvick, 43.

7. Denny Hamlin, 41.

8. Kyle Busch, 40.

9. Chris Buescher, 37.

10. Aric Almirola, 33.

11. Alex Bowman, 31.

12. Christopher Bell, 27.

13. Ryan Blaney, 22.

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 17.

15. Martin Truex Jr, 16.

16. Erik Jones, 14.

17. Harrison Burton, 9.

18. Michael McDowell, 6.

19. Chase Briscoe, 5.

19. Austin Cindric, 5.

19. Bubba Wallace, 5.

22. Ryan Preece, 4.

23. Austin Dillon, 3.

23. Tyler Reddick, 3.

23. Daniel Suárez, 3.

26. Travis Pastrana, 2.

27. AJ Allmendinger, 1.

27. Chase Elliott, 1.

27. Noah Gragson, 1.

27. Cody Ware, 1.

