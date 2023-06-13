Through June 12
1. William Byron, 717.
2. Kyle Larson, 588.
3. Martin Truex Jr, 434.
4. Ross Chastain, 348.
5. Ryan Blaney, 319.
6. Denny Hamlin, 255.
7. Joey Logano, 217.
8. Kyle Busch, 214.
9. Christopher Bell, 206.
10. Tyler Reddick, 168.
11. Ryan Preece, 141.
12. Chase Briscoe, 115.
12. Brad Keselowski, 115.
14. Kevin Harvick, 98.
15. Bubba Wallace, 53.
16. Chris Buescher, 50.
17. Alex Bowman, 47.
18. Aric Almirola, 44.
19. Chase Elliott, 37.
20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 21.
21. Harrison Burton, 20.
22. Erik Jones, 17.
23. Daniel Suárez, 16.
24. Josh Berry, 13.
25. Michael McDowell, 12.
26. Austin Cindric, 7.
26. Corey LaJoie, 7.
28. Ty Gibbs, 4.
29. Austin Dillon, 3.
29. Zane Smith, 3.
31. Noah Gragson, 2.
31. Travis Pastrana, 2.
33. AJ Allmendinger, 1.
33. BJ McLeod, 1.
33. Cody Ware, 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.