Through Dec. 25
1. Chase Elliott, 857.
2. Joey Logano, 784.
3. William Byron, 746.
4. Ross Chastain, 692.
5. Ryan Blaney, 636.
6. Kyle Larson, 635.
7. Kyle Busch, 627.
8. Denny Hamlin, 624.
9. Christopher Bell, 573.
10. Martin Truex Jr, 572.
11. Tyler Reddick, 503.
12. Chase Briscoe, 280.
12. Daniel Suárez, 280.
14. Brad Keselowski, 224.
15. Chris Buescher, 194.
16. Kurt Busch, 182.
17. Bubba Wallace, 150.
18. Erik Jones, 147.
19. Alex Bowman, 137.
20. Kevin Harvick, 119.
21. Austin Cindric, 86.
22. Aric Almirola, 81.
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 77.
24. Michael McDowell, 67.
25. Justin Haley, 44.
26. Harrison Burton, 35.
27. Corey Lajoie, 31.
28. AJ Allmendinger, 30.
29. Austin Dillon, 24.
30. Cole Custer, 15.
31. Todd Gilliland, 11.
32. BJ McLeod, 8.
33. Landon Cassill, 2.
33. Ty Dillon, 2.
33. Ty Gibbs, 2.
33. Joey Hand, 2.
33. JJ Yeley, 2.
38. Greg Biffle, 1.
38. Cody Ware, 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.