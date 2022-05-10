Through May 9
1. William Byron, 544.
2. Ryan Blaney, 370.
3. Chase Elliott, 349.
4. Ross Chastain, 269.
5. Kyle Busch, 225.
6. Tyler Reddick, 206.
7. Chase Briscoe, 187.
8. Kyle Larson, 167.
9. Denny Hamlin, 158.
10. Joey Logano, 142.
11. Martin Truex Jr, 130.
12. Christopher Bell, 121.
13. Daniel Suárez, 120.
14. Brad Keselowski, 70.
15. Erik Jones, 47.
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 42.
17. Austin Cindric, 32.
18. Bubba Wallace, 30.
19. Justin Haley, 20.
20. Alex Bowman, 18.
20. Chris Buescher, 18.
22. Kevin Harvick, 13.
23. Kurt Busch, 9.
24. Aric Almirola, 6.
25. Michael McDowell, 4.
25. BJ McLeod, 4.
27. Harrison Burton, 3.
28. AJ Allmendinger, 2.
28. Austin Dillon, 2.
28. JJ Yeley, 2.
31. Greg Biffle, 1.
31. Cole Custer, 1.
31. Ty Dillon, 1.
31. Corey Lajoie, 1.
31. Cody Ware, 1.
