Through March 26
1. Kyle Larson, 270.
2. William Byron, 268.
3. Joey Logano, 181.
4. Ross Chastain, 103.
5. Brad Keselowski, 97.
6. Tyler Reddick, 44.
7. Kevin Harvick, 43.
8. Denny Hamlin, 41.
9. Kyle Busch, 40.
10. Chris Buescher, 38.
11. Aric Almirola, 33.
12. Alex Bowman, 31.
13. Christopher Bell, 28.
14. Ryan Blaney, 22.
15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 17.
16. Martin Truex Jr, 16.
17. Erik Jones, 14.
18. Harrison Burton, 9.
19. Austin Cindric, 7.
20. Michael McDowell, 6.
21. Chase Briscoe, 5.
21. Bubba Wallace, 5.
23. Ryan Preece, 4.
23. Daniel Suárez, 4.
25. Austin Dillon, 3.
26. Travis Pastrana, 2.
27. AJ Allmendinger, 1.
27. Chase Elliott, 1.
27. Noah Gragson, 1.
27. Cody Ware, 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.