Through July 11
1. Chase Elliott, 645.
2. William Byron, 611.
3. Ross Chastain, 458.
4. Kyle Busch, 399.
5. Ryan Blaney, 392.
6. Denny Hamlin, 290.
7. Martin Truex Jr, 281.
8. Tyler Reddick, 278.
9. Kyle Larson, 273.
10. Chase Briscoe, 220.
11. Daniel Suárez, 203.
12. Joey Logano, 181.
13. Christopher Bell, 158.
14. Kurt Busch, 142.
15. Brad Keselowski, 73.
16. Austin Cindric, 65.
17. Erik Jones, 61.
18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 47.
19. Michael McDowell, 38.
20. Bubba Wallace, 31.
21. Chris Buescher, 22.
22. Justin Haley, 20.
22. Corey Lajoie, 20.
24. Alex Bowman, 18.
25. Harrison Burton, 13.
25. Kevin Harvick, 13.
27. Aric Almirola, 6.
28. BJ McLeod, 4.
29. AJ Allmendinger, 2.
29. Austin Dillon, 2.
29. JJ Yeley, 2.
32. Greg Biffle, 1.
32. Cole Custer, 1.
32. Ty Dillon, 1.
32. Cody Ware, 1.
