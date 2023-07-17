Through July 16
1. William Byron, 742.
2. Kyle Larson, 592.
3. Martin Truex Jr, 489.
4. Ross Chastain, 447.
5. Ryan Blaney, 339.
6. Denny Hamlin, 336.
7. Christopher Bell, 246.
8. Joey Logano, 228.
9. Kyle Busch, 226.
10. Tyler Reddick, 209.
11. Ryan Preece, 141.
12. Brad Keselowski, 136.
13. Chase Briscoe, 115.
14. Kevin Harvick, 98.
15. Aric Almirola, 90.
16. Chris Buescher, 89.
17. Bubba Wallace, 58.
18. Alex Bowman, 56.
19. Chase Elliott, 38.
20. Justin Haley, 23.
21. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 21.
22. Harrison Burton, 20.
23. Austin Cindric, 17.
23. Erik Jones, 17.
23. Daniel Suárez, 17.
26. Josh Berry, 13.
27. Michael McDowell, 12.
28. Shane Van Gisbergen, 9.
29. AJ Allmendinger, 7.
29. Corey LaJoie, 7.
31. Ty Gibbs, 5.
32. Ty Dillon, 4.
33. Austin Dillon, 3.
33. Zane Smith, 3.
35. Noah Gragson, 2.
35. BJ McLeod, 2.
35. Travis Pastrana, 2.
38. Cody Ware, 1.
