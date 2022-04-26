Through April 25
1. William Byron, 520.
2. Ryan Blaney, 362.
3. Chase Elliott, 276.
4. Tyler Reddick, 196.
5. Chase Briscoe, 187.
6. Ross Chastain, 157.
7. Daniel Suárez, 120.
8. Christopher Bell, 118.
8. Kyle Larson, 118.
10. Kyle Busch, 103.
11. Martin Truex Jr, 97.
12. Brad Keselowski, 70.
13. Denny Hamlin, 49.
14. Erik Jones, 46.
15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 42.
16. Joey Logano, 35.
17. Austin Cindric, 32.
18. Bubba Wallace, 30.
19. Alex Bowman, 16.
20. Kevin Harvick, 12.
21. Kurt Busch, 9.
22. Aric Almirola, 6.
23. Michael McDowell, 4.
23. BJ McLeod, 4.
25. Harrison Burton, 3.
26. AJ Allmendinger, 2.
26. Austin Dillon, 2.
28. Greg Biffle, 1.
28. Cole Custer, 1.
28. Ty Dillon, 1.
28. Justin Haley, 1.
28. Corey Lajoie, 1.
28. JJ Yeley, 1.
