Through April 17
1. William Byron, 482.
2. Ryan Blaney, 339.
3. Chase Elliott, 276.
4. Tyler Reddick, 196.
5. Chase Briscoe, 187.
6. Ross Chastain, 156.
7. Christopher Bell, 111.
8. Kyle Busch, 100.
9. Martin Truex Jr, 97.
10. Daniel Suárez, 92.
11. Kyle Larson, 86.
12. Brad Keselowski, 70.
13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 42.
14. Denny Hamlin, 40.
15. Joey Logano, 34.
16. Austin Cindric, 32.
17. Erik Jones, 21.
18. Alex Bowman, 16.
19. Bubba Wallace, 15.
20. Kevin Harvick, 12.
21. Kurt Busch, 8.
22. Aric Almirola, 6.
23. Michael McDowell, 4.
24. Harrison Burton, 3.
25. AJ Allmendinger, 2.
25. Austin Dillon, 2.
25. BJ McLeod, 2.
28. Greg Biffle, 1.
28. Ty Dillon, 1.
28. Justin Haley, 1.
