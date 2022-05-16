Through May 15
1. William Byron, 569.
2. Ryan Blaney, 371.
3. Chase Elliott, 359.
4. Ross Chastain, 273.
5. Kyle Busch, 243.
6. Tyler Reddick, 230.
7. Kyle Larson, 196.
8. Chase Briscoe, 187.
9. Christopher Bell, 158.
9. Denny Hamlin, 158.
11. Joey Logano, 142.
12. Martin Truex Jr, 130.
13. Kurt Busch, 125.
14. Daniel Suárez, 120.
15. Brad Keselowski, 70.
16. Erik Jones, 47.
17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 45.
18. Austin Cindric, 32.
19. Bubba Wallace, 30.
20. Justin Haley, 20.
21. Alex Bowman, 18.
21. Chris Buescher, 18.
23. Kevin Harvick, 13.
24. Aric Almirola, 6.
25. Michael McDowell, 4.
25. BJ McLeod, 4.
27. Harrison Burton, 3.
28. AJ Allmendinger, 2.
28. Austin Dillon, 2.
28. JJ Yeley, 2.
31. Greg Biffle, 1.
31. Cole Custer, 1.
31. Ty Dillon, 1.
31. Corey Lajoie, 1.
31. Cody Ware, 1.
