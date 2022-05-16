Through May 15

PCT.LAPS
1William Byron16.8569
2Ryan Blaney10.9371
3Chase Elliott10.0359
4Ross Chastain8.4273
5Kyle Busch7.4243
6Tyler Reddick7.0230
7Kyle Larson6.1196
8Chase Briscoe5.6187
9Denny Hamlin5.1158
10Christopher Bell4.6158
11Joey Logano4.1142
12Martin Truex Jr3.8130
13Kurt Busch3.7125
14Daniel Suárez3.7120
15Brad Keselowski2.070
16Ricky Stenhouse Jr1.445
17Erik Jones1.347
18Austin Cindric1.032
19Bubba Wallace0.930
20Justin Haley0.620
21Chris Buescher0.518
22Alex Bowman0.518
23Kevin Harvick0.413
24BJ McLeod0.24
25Aric Almirola0.26
26AJ Allmendinger0.12
27Greg Biffle0.11
28JJ Yeley0.12
29Michael McDowell0.14
30Harrison Burton0.13
31Austin Dillon0.12
32Cody Ware0.01
33Corey Lajoie0.01
34Cole Custer0.01
35Ty Dillon0.01

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

