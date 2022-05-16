Through May 15
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|William Byron
|16.8
|569
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|10.9
|371
|3
|Chase Elliott
|10.0
|359
|4
|Ross Chastain
|8.4
|273
|5
|Kyle Busch
|7.4
|243
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|7.0
|230
|7
|Kyle Larson
|6.1
|196
|8
|Chase Briscoe
|5.6
|187
|9
|Denny Hamlin
|5.1
|158
|10
|Christopher Bell
|4.6
|158
|11
|Joey Logano
|4.1
|142
|12
|Martin Truex Jr
|3.8
|130
|13
|Kurt Busch
|3.7
|125
|14
|Daniel Suárez
|3.7
|120
|15
|Brad Keselowski
|2.0
|70
|16
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|1.4
|45
|17
|Erik Jones
|1.3
|47
|18
|Austin Cindric
|1.0
|32
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|0.9
|30
|20
|Justin Haley
|0.6
|20
|21
|Chris Buescher
|0.5
|18
|22
|Alex Bowman
|0.5
|18
|23
|Kevin Harvick
|0.4
|13
|24
|BJ McLeod
|0.2
|4
|25
|Aric Almirola
|0.2
|6
|26
|AJ Allmendinger
|0.1
|2
|27
|Greg Biffle
|0.1
|1
|28
|JJ Yeley
|0.1
|2
|29
|Michael McDowell
|0.1
|4
|30
|Harrison Burton
|0.1
|3
|31
|Austin Dillon
|0.1
|2
|32
|Cody Ware
|0.0
|1
|33
|Corey Lajoie
|0.0
|1
|34
|Cole Custer
|0.0
|1
|35
|Ty Dillon
|0.0
|1
