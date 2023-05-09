Through May 8
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|William Byron
|18.6
|589
|2
|Kyle Larson
|18.1
|553
|3
|Ross Chastain
|7.8
|254
|4
|Martin Truex Jr
|7.3
|238
|5
|Joey Logano
|7.3
|217
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|5.9
|193
|7
|Christopher Bell
|5.2
|158
|8
|Ryan Preece
|4.6
|141
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|4.5
|136
|10
|Chase Briscoe
|3.6
|115
|11
|Brad Keselowski
|3.6
|115
|12
|Kyle Busch
|2.4
|75
|13
|Kevin Harvick
|2.3
|74
|14
|Ryan Blaney
|2.1
|69
|15
|Alex Bowman
|1.8
|47
|16
|Bubba Wallace
|1.6
|50
|17
|Chase Elliott
|1.5
|24
|18
|Aric Almirola
|1.4
|44
|19
|Chris Buescher
|1.2
|38
|20
|Travis Pastrana
|0.9
|2
|21
|Harrison Burton
|0.6
|20
|22
|Josh Berry
|0.6
|13
|23
|Daniel Suárez
|0.6
|16
|24
|Erik Jones
|0.5
|17
|25
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|0.5
|17
|26
|Austin Cindric
|0.2
|7
|27
|Michael McDowell
|0.2
|7
|28
|Corey Lajoie
|0.2
|7
|29
|Ty Gibbs
|0.1
|4
|30
|Austin Dillon
|0.1
|3
|31
|Noah Gragson
|0.1
|2
|32
|Cody Ware
|0.1
|1
|33
|BJ McLeod
|0.1
|1
|34
|AJ Allmendinger
|0.0
|1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.