Through May 8

PCT.LAPS
1William Byron18.6589
2Kyle Larson18.1553
3Ross Chastain7.8254
4Martin Truex Jr7.3238
5Joey Logano7.3217
6Denny Hamlin5.9193
7Christopher Bell5.2158
8Ryan Preece4.6141
9Tyler Reddick4.5136
10Chase Briscoe3.6115
11Brad Keselowski3.6115
12Kyle Busch2.475
13Kevin Harvick2.374
14Ryan Blaney2.169
15Alex Bowman1.847
16Bubba Wallace1.650
17Chase Elliott1.524
18Aric Almirola1.444
19Chris Buescher1.238
20Travis Pastrana0.92
21Harrison Burton0.620
22Josh Berry0.613
23Daniel Suárez0.616
24Erik Jones0.517
25Ricky Stenhouse Jr0.517
26Austin Cindric0.27
27Michael McDowell0.27
28Corey Lajoie0.27
29Ty Gibbs0.14
30Austin Dillon0.13
31Noah Gragson0.12
32Cody Ware0.11
33BJ McLeod0.11
34AJ Allmendinger0.01

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you