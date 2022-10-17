Through Oct. 16
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Chase Elliott
|10.6
|803
|2
|William Byron
|9.2
|714
|3
|Ross Chastain
|8.7
|692
|4
|Kyle Busch
|8.5
|627
|5
|Joey Logano
|7.3
|597
|6
|Martin Truex Jr
|6.9
|544
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|6.7
|527
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|6.6
|503
|9
|Christopher Bell
|5.4
|419
|10
|Denny Hamlin
|5.3
|417
|11
|Kyle Larson
|4.8
|368
|12
|Kurt Busch
|3.7
|182
|13
|Daniel Suárez
|3.5
|280
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|3.0
|244
|15
|Brad Keselowski
|2.8
|224
|16
|Chris Buescher
|2.5
|194
|17
|Alex Bowman
|2.0
|136
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|1.9
|150
|19
|Erik Jones
|1.8
|147
|20
|Kevin Harvick
|1.5
|119
|21
|Austin Cindric
|1.1
|86
|22
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|1.0
|77
|23
|Aric Almirola
|1.0
|81
|24
|AJ Allmendinger
|0.8
|29
|25
|Michael McDowell
|0.8
|67
|26
|Justin Haley
|0.5
|44
|27
|Harrison Burton
|0.5
|35
|28
|Corey Lajoie
|0.5
|31
|29
|Joey Hand
|0.4
|2
|30
|Austin Dillon
|0.3
|24
|31
|Cole Custer
|0.2
|12
|32
|Todd Gilliland
|0.1
|11
|33
|BJ McLeod
|0.1
|8
|34
|Greg Biffle
|0.1
|1
|35
|Ty Gibbs
|0.1
|2
|36
|Landon Cassill
|0.0
|2
|37
|JJ Yeley
|0.0
|2
|38
|Ty Dillon
|0.0
|2
|39
|Cody Ware
|0.0
|1
