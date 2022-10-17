Through Oct. 16

PCT.LAPS
1Chase Elliott10.6803
2William Byron9.2714
3Ross Chastain8.7692
4Kyle Busch8.5627
5Joey Logano7.3597
6Martin Truex Jr6.9544
7Ryan Blaney6.7527
8Tyler Reddick6.6503
9Christopher Bell5.4419
10Denny Hamlin5.3417
11Kyle Larson4.8368
12Kurt Busch3.7182
13Daniel Suárez3.5280
14Chase Briscoe3.0244
15Brad Keselowski2.8224
16Chris Buescher2.5194
17Alex Bowman2.0136
18Bubba Wallace1.9150
19Erik Jones1.8147
20Kevin Harvick1.5119
21Austin Cindric1.186
22Ricky Stenhouse Jr1.077
23Aric Almirola1.081
24AJ Allmendinger0.829
25Michael McDowell0.867
26Justin Haley0.544
27Harrison Burton0.535
28Corey Lajoie0.531
29Joey Hand0.42
30Austin Dillon0.324
31Cole Custer0.212
32Todd Gilliland0.111
33BJ McLeod0.18
34Greg Biffle0.11
35Ty Gibbs0.12
36Landon Cassill0.02
37JJ Yeley0.02
38Ty Dillon0.02
39Cody Ware0.01

