Through Sept. 10
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|William Byron
|13.2
|878
|2
|Martin Truex Jr
|12.6
|832
|3
|Kyle Larson
|11.8
|778
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|9.5
|629
|5
|Ross Chastain
|7.1
|482
|6
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|6.2
|10
|7
|Tyler Reddick
|6.1
|404
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|5.2
|348
|9
|Christopher Bell
|4.7
|314
|10
|Brad Keselowski
|4.1
|282
|11
|Joey Logano
|4.0
|260
|12
|Kyle Busch
|3.7
|233
|13
|Chris Buescher
|3.4
|231
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|2.7
|182
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|2.4
|162
|16
|Ryan Preece
|2.1
|141
|17
|Chase Elliott
|1.9
|88
|18
|Kevin Harvick
|1.8
|123
|19
|Aric Almirola
|1.5
|100
|20
|Michael McDowell
|1.4
|92
|21
|Alex Bowman
|1.3
|75
|22
|Travis Pastrana
|0.9
|2
|23
|Daniel Suárez
|0.8
|48
|24
|Josh Berry
|0.5
|13
|25
|Harrison Burton
|0.4
|25
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|0.4
|25
|27
|Justin Haley
|0.3
|23
|28
|Austin Dillon
|0.3
|18
|29
|Erik Jones
|0.3
|17
|30
|AJ Allmendinger
|0.3
|17
|31
|Austin Cindric
|0.3
|17
|32
|Corey LaJoie
|0.2
|15
|33
|Zane Smith
|0.2
|3
|34
|Ty Gibbs
|0.1
|10
|35
|Ty Dillon
|0.1
|6
|36
|Josh Bilicki
|0.1
|1
|37
|Cody Ware
|0.1
|1
|38
|BJ McLeod
|0.0
|2
|39
|Noah Gragson
|0.0
|2
|40
|JJ Yeley
|0.0
|2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.