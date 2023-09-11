Through Sept. 10

PCT.LAPS
1William Byron13.2878
2Martin Truex Jr12.6832
3Kyle Larson11.8778
4Denny Hamlin9.5629
5Ross Chastain7.1482
6Shane Van Gisbergen6.210
7Tyler Reddick6.1404
8Ryan Blaney5.2348
9Christopher Bell4.7314
10Brad Keselowski4.1282
11Joey Logano4.0260
12Kyle Busch3.7233
13Chris Buescher3.4231
14Chase Briscoe2.7182
15Bubba Wallace2.4162
16Ryan Preece2.1141
17Chase Elliott1.988
18Kevin Harvick1.8123
19Aric Almirola1.5100
20Michael McDowell1.492
21Alex Bowman1.375
22Travis Pastrana0.92
23Daniel Suárez0.848
24Josh Berry0.513
25Harrison Burton0.425
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr0.425
27Justin Haley0.323
28Austin Dillon0.318
29Erik Jones0.317
30AJ Allmendinger0.317
31Austin Cindric0.317
32Corey LaJoie0.215
33Zane Smith0.23
34Ty Gibbs0.110
35Ty Dillon0.16
36Josh Bilicki0.11
37Cody Ware0.11
38BJ McLeod0.02
39Noah Gragson0.02
40JJ Yeley0.02

