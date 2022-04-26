Through April 25
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|William Byron
|21.4
|520
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|14.8
|362
|3
|Chase Elliott
|10.5
|276
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|8.4
|196
|5
|Chase Briscoe
|8.0
|187
|6
|Ross Chastain
|6.6
|157
|7
|Daniel Suárez
|5.1
|120
|8
|Kyle Larson
|4.9
|118
|9
|Christopher Bell
|4.8
|118
|10
|Kyle Busch
|4.2
|103
|11
|Martin Truex Jr
|3.8
|97
|12
|Brad Keselowski
|2.7
|70
|13
|Denny Hamlin
|2.3
|49
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|1.8
|42
|15
|Erik Jones
|1.8
|46
|16
|Joey Logano
|1.4
|35
|17
|Austin Cindric
|1.3
|32
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|1.2
|30
|19
|Alex Bowman
|0.6
|16
|20
|Kevin Harvick
|0.5
|12
|21
|Kurt Busch
|0.4
|9
|22
|Aric Almirola
|0.2
|6
|23
|BJ McLeod
|0.2
|4
|24
|AJ Allmendinger
|0.2
|2
|25
|Michael McDowell
|0.2
|4
|26
|Harrison Burton
|0.1
|3
|27
|Greg Biffle
|0.1
|1
|28
|Austin Dillon
|0.1
|2
|29
|JJ Yeley
|0.1
|1
|30
|Cole Custer
|0.0
|1
|31
|Ty Dillon
|0.0
|1
|32
|Corey Lajoie
|0.0
|1
|33
|Justin Haley
|0.0
|1
