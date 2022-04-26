Through April 25

PCT.LAPS
1William Byron21.4520
2Ryan Blaney14.8362
3Chase Elliott10.5276
4Tyler Reddick8.4196
5Chase Briscoe8.0187
6Ross Chastain6.6157
7Daniel Suárez5.1120
8Kyle Larson4.9118
9Christopher Bell4.8118
10Kyle Busch4.2103
11Martin Truex Jr3.897
12Brad Keselowski2.770
13Denny Hamlin2.349
14Ricky Stenhouse Jr1.842
15Erik Jones1.846
16Joey Logano1.435
17Austin Cindric1.332
18Bubba Wallace1.230
19Alex Bowman0.616
20Kevin Harvick0.512
21Kurt Busch0.49
22Aric Almirola0.26
23BJ McLeod0.24
24AJ Allmendinger0.22
25Michael McDowell0.24
26Harrison Burton0.13
27Greg Biffle0.11
28Austin Dillon0.12
29JJ Yeley0.11
30Cole Custer0.01
31Ty Dillon0.01
32Corey Lajoie0.01
33Justin Haley0.01

