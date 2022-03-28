Through March 27

PCT.LAPS
1Ryan Blaney17.0206
2Ross Chastain12.6156
3William Byron12.4148
4Chase Briscoe10.3128
5Kyle Busch8.098
6Tyler Reddick7.897
7Chase Elliott6.691
8Brad Keselowski5.170
9Kyle Larson5.059
10Christopher Bell3.948
11Ricky Stenhouse Jr3.442
12Denny Hamlin3.335
13Austin Cindric2.532
14Joey Logano2.433
15Daniel Suárez2.328
16Erik Jones1.521
17Martin Truex Jr1.317
18Alex Bowman1.216
19Bubba Wallace1.115
20Kevin Harvick0.912
21Kurt Busch0.68
22AJ Allmendinger0.52
23Aric Almirola0.46
24Michael McDowell0.34
25Harrison Burton0.33
26Greg Biffle0.21
27BJ McLeod0.22
28Austin Dillon0.11
29Ty Dillon0.11
30Justin Haley0.11

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you