Through March 27
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|17.0
|206
|2
|Ross Chastain
|12.6
|156
|3
|William Byron
|12.4
|148
|4
|Chase Briscoe
|10.3
|128
|5
|Kyle Busch
|8.0
|98
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|7.8
|97
|7
|Chase Elliott
|6.6
|91
|8
|Brad Keselowski
|5.1
|70
|9
|Kyle Larson
|5.0
|59
|10
|Christopher Bell
|3.9
|48
|11
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|3.4
|42
|12
|Denny Hamlin
|3.3
|35
|13
|Austin Cindric
|2.5
|32
|14
|Joey Logano
|2.4
|33
|15
|Daniel Suárez
|2.3
|28
|16
|Erik Jones
|1.5
|21
|17
|Martin Truex Jr
|1.3
|17
|18
|Alex Bowman
|1.2
|16
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|1.1
|15
|20
|Kevin Harvick
|0.9
|12
|21
|Kurt Busch
|0.6
|8
|22
|AJ Allmendinger
|0.5
|2
|23
|Aric Almirola
|0.4
|6
|24
|Michael McDowell
|0.3
|4
|25
|Harrison Burton
|0.3
|3
|26
|Greg Biffle
|0.2
|1
|27
|BJ McLeod
|0.2
|2
|28
|Austin Dillon
|0.1
|1
|29
|Ty Dillon
|0.1
|1
|30
|Justin Haley
|0.1
|1
