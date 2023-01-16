Through Jan. 15

PCT.LAPS
1Chase Elliott9.9857
2Joey Logano8.4784
3William Byron8.4746
4Ross Chastain7.6692
5Kyle Busch7.4627
6Kyle Larson7.3635
7Ryan Blaney7.2636
8Denny Hamlin7.0624
9Christopher Bell6.5573
10Martin Truex Jr6.4572
11Tyler Reddick6.0503
12Kurt Busch3.7182
13Chase Briscoe3.1280
14Daniel Suárez3.1280
15Brad Keselowski2.5224
16Chris Buescher2.2194
17Alex Bowman1.9137
18Bubba Wallace1.8150
19Erik Jones1.6147
20Kevin Harvick1.3119
21Austin Cindric1.086
22Ricky Stenhouse Jr0.977
23Aric Almirola0.981
24Michael McDowell0.767
25AJ Allmendinger0.630
26Justin Haley0.544
27Joey Hand0.42
28Harrison Burton0.435
29Corey Lajoie0.431
30Austin Dillon0.324
31Cole Custer0.215
32Greg Biffle0.11
33Todd Gilliland0.111
34BJ McLeod0.18
35Ty Gibbs0.12
36Landon Cassill0.02
37JJ Yeley0.02
38Ty Dillon0.02
39Cody Ware0.01

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

