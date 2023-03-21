Through March 20
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|Kyle Larson
|22.7
|270
|2
|William Byron
|20.3
|240
|3
|Joey Logano
|15.4
|180
|4
|Ross Chastain
|8.2
|103
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|7.7
|97
|6
|Kevin Harvick
|3.6
|43
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|3.3
|41
|8
|Kyle Busch
|3.2
|40
|9
|Chris Buescher
|3.1
|37
|10
|Aric Almirola
|3.0
|33
|11
|Alex Bowman
|2.5
|31
|12
|Christopher Bell
|2.4
|27
|13
|Ryan Blaney
|1.8
|22
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|1.4
|17
|15
|Martin Truex Jr
|1.3
|16
|16
|Erik Jones
|1.2
|14
|17
|Travis Pastrana
|0.9
|2
|18
|Harrison Burton
|0.8
|9
|19
|Michael McDowell
|0.5
|6
|20
|Bubba Wallace
|0.4
|5
|21
|Chase Briscoe
|0.4
|5
|22
|Austin Cindric
|0.4
|5
|23
|Ryan Preece
|0.4
|4
|24
|Chase Elliott
|0.3
|1
|25
|Tyler Reddick
|0.3
|3
|26
|Daniel Suárez
|0.2
|3
|27
|Austin Dillon
|0.2
|3
|28
|AJ Allmendinger
|0.1
|1
|29
|Cody Ware
|0.1
|1
|30
|Noah Gragson
|0.1
|1
