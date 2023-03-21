Through March 20

PCT.LAPS
1Kyle Larson22.7270
2William Byron20.3240
3Joey Logano15.4180
4Ross Chastain8.2103
5Brad Keselowski7.797
6Kevin Harvick3.643
7Denny Hamlin3.341
8Kyle Busch3.240
9Chris Buescher3.137
10Aric Almirola3.033
11Alex Bowman2.531
12Christopher Bell2.427
13Ryan Blaney1.822
14Ricky Stenhouse Jr1.417
15Martin Truex Jr1.316
16Erik Jones1.214
17Travis Pastrana0.92
18Harrison Burton0.89
19Michael McDowell0.56
20Bubba Wallace0.45
21Chase Briscoe0.45
22Austin Cindric0.45
23Ryan Preece0.44
24Chase Elliott0.31
25Tyler Reddick0.33
26Daniel Suárez0.23
27Austin Dillon0.23
28AJ Allmendinger0.11
29Cody Ware0.11
30Noah Gragson0.11

