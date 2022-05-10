Through May 9
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|William Byron
|17.4
|544
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|11.8
|370
|3
|Chase Elliott
|10.5
|349
|4
|Ross Chastain
|9.0
|269
|5
|Kyle Busch
|7.4
|225
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|6.8
|206
|7
|Chase Briscoe
|6.1
|187
|8
|Kyle Larson
|5.7
|167
|9
|Denny Hamlin
|5.6
|158
|10
|Joey Logano
|4.4
|142
|11
|Martin Truex Jr
|4.1
|130
|12
|Daniel Suárez
|4.0
|120
|13
|Christopher Bell
|3.8
|121
|14
|Brad Keselowski
|2.2
|70
|15
|Erik Jones
|1.4
|47
|16
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|1.4
|42
|17
|Austin Cindric
|1.1
|32
|18
|Bubba Wallace
|0.9
|30
|19
|Justin Haley
|0.6
|20
|20
|Chris Buescher
|0.6
|18
|21
|Alex Bowman
|0.6
|18
|22
|Kevin Harvick
|0.4
|13
|23
|Kurt Busch
|0.3
|9
|24
|Aric Almirola
|0.2
|6
|25
|BJ McLeod
|0.2
|4
|26
|JJ Yeley
|0.1
|2
|27
|AJ Allmendinger
|0.1
|2
|28
|Greg Biffle
|0.1
|1
|29
|Michael McDowell
|0.1
|4
|30
|Harrison Burton
|0.1
|3
|31
|Austin Dillon
|0.1
|2
|32
|Cody Ware
|0.0
|1
|33
|Corey Lajoie
|0.0
|1
|34
|Cole Custer
|0.0
|1
|35
|Ty Dillon
|0.0
|1
