Through May 9

PCT.LAPS
1William Byron17.4544
2Ryan Blaney11.8370
3Chase Elliott10.5349
4Ross Chastain9.0269
5Kyle Busch7.4225
6Tyler Reddick6.8206
7Chase Briscoe6.1187
8Kyle Larson5.7167
9Denny Hamlin5.6158
10Joey Logano4.4142
11Martin Truex Jr4.1130
12Daniel Suárez4.0120
13Christopher Bell3.8121
14Brad Keselowski2.270
15Erik Jones1.447
16Ricky Stenhouse Jr1.442
17Austin Cindric1.132
18Bubba Wallace0.930
19Justin Haley0.620
20Chris Buescher0.618
21Alex Bowman0.618
22Kevin Harvick0.413
23Kurt Busch0.39
24Aric Almirola0.26
25BJ McLeod0.24
26JJ Yeley0.12
27AJ Allmendinger0.12
28Greg Biffle0.11
29Michael McDowell0.14
30Harrison Burton0.13
31Austin Dillon0.12
32Cody Ware0.01
33Corey Lajoie0.01
34Cole Custer0.01
35Ty Dillon0.01

