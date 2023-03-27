Through March 26

PCT.LAPS
1William Byron21.4268
2Kyle Larson21.3270
3Joey Logano14.5181
4Ross Chastain7.7103
5Brad Keselowski7.497
6Tyler Reddick3.944
7Kevin Harvick3.443
8Denny Hamlin3.141
9Chris Buescher3.038
10Kyle Busch3.040
11Aric Almirola2.833
12Alex Bowman2.331
13Christopher Bell2.328
14Ryan Blaney1.722
15Ricky Stenhouse Jr1.317
16Martin Truex Jr1.216
17Erik Jones1.114
18Travis Pastrana0.92
19Harrison Burton0.79
20Austin Cindric0.57
21Michael McDowell0.56
22Bubba Wallace0.45
23Chase Briscoe0.45
24Ryan Preece0.34
25Chase Elliott0.31
26Daniel Suárez0.34
27Austin Dillon0.23
28AJ Allmendinger0.11
29Cody Ware0.11
30Noah Gragson0.11

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you