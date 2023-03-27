Through March 26
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1
|William Byron
|21.4
|268
|2
|Kyle Larson
|21.3
|270
|3
|Joey Logano
|14.5
|181
|4
|Ross Chastain
|7.7
|103
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|7.4
|97
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|3.9
|44
|7
|Kevin Harvick
|3.4
|43
|8
|Denny Hamlin
|3.1
|41
|9
|Chris Buescher
|3.0
|38
|10
|Kyle Busch
|3.0
|40
|11
|Aric Almirola
|2.8
|33
|12
|Alex Bowman
|2.3
|31
|13
|Christopher Bell
|2.3
|28
|14
|Ryan Blaney
|1.7
|22
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|1.3
|17
|16
|Martin Truex Jr
|1.2
|16
|17
|Erik Jones
|1.1
|14
|18
|Travis Pastrana
|0.9
|2
|19
|Harrison Burton
|0.7
|9
|20
|Austin Cindric
|0.5
|7
|21
|Michael McDowell
|0.5
|6
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|0.4
|5
|23
|Chase Briscoe
|0.4
|5
|24
|Ryan Preece
|0.3
|4
|25
|Chase Elliott
|0.3
|1
|26
|Daniel Suárez
|0.3
|4
|27
|Austin Dillon
|0.2
|3
|28
|AJ Allmendinger
|0.1
|1
|29
|Cody Ware
|0.1
|1
|30
|Noah Gragson
|0.1
|1
