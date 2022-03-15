Through March 14
1. Ford, 143 (2).
2. Chevrolet, 142 (2).
3. Toyota, 129 (0).
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 15, 2022 @ 4:00 pm
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children’s lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died Thursday.
Singer and reality TV star Traci Braxton — who appeared with her sisters and mother in the series “Braxton Family Values” — died of cancer, her family said Saturday. She was 50.